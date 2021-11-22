$10.33 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $10.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.62 million, with estimates ranging from $17.22 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Affimed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

