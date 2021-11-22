1,203,000 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,203,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,838,000. First Solar makes up about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.13% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. 50,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,671. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

