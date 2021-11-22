138,601 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2,974.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 645,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 624,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $15,825,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

