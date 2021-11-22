$142.69 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $142.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $145.39 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $612.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.54 million, with estimates ranging from $565.90 million to $647.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

