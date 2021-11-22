14,402 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $64.51 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

