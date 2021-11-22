155,564 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 482,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.