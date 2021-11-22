16,802 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 2,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $152.50 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

