$169.05 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $169.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.