178,244 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in California Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.54 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,058,396 shares of company stock valued at $83,559,506.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

