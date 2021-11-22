$183.35 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $183.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $935.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.80 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOW. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.27 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

