$19.49 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $19.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.87 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $57.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

