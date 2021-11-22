$190.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $190.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

