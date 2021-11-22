1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Reaches $29.77 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $43,813.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001789 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

