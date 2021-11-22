1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.80

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

