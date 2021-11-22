$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.53. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.21. 152,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 140.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

