$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $235.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $200.13 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.50. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $989,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $14,847,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

