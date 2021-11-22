$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 571.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.