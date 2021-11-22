$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.74. 1,029,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,681. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

