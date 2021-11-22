$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $3.42. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

GRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 239,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,575. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

