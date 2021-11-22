200,000 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCNEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000.

NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

