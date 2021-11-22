200,000 Shares in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCVA. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,424,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

