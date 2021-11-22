224,980 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.86% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,490,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.