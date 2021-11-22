23,888 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

