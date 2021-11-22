24,563 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $56,847,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $32,531,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622 in the last 90 days.

Shares of FIGS opened at $31.95 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

