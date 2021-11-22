$273.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $273.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.90 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

