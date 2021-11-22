2,855,617 Shares in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,855,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000. Ecoark accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 10.84% of Ecoark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ecoark stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 221,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,762. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Ecoark Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

