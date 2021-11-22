28,856 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

