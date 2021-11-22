28,875 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 110,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $215,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

