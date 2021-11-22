$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.98 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.
Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
