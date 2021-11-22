$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.98 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

