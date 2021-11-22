$3.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the highest is $4.19. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

