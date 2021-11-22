30,960 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $112.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

