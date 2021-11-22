$31.41 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $31.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $27.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $130.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $49.48 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $908.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

