$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $246.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.17 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.59.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

