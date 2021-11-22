32,831 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 49,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 402,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 138,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88,426 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. 318,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,672,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

