403,035 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

