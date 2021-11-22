$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $430.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.40 million to $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,958,279. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $547.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.32. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

