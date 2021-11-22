$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

