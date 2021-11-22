$475.55 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $475.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.09 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $446.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UNF opened at $196.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.31. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $181.20 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

