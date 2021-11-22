493,241 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $497,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $410,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,076,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEVA opened at $8.84 on Monday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

