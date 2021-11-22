57,500 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Lucid Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 55.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 30.63. Lucid Group Inc has a 1 year low of 9.69 and a 1 year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

