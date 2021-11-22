$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $59.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $61.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

