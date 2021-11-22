$592.89 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $598.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,401,983 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.99 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

