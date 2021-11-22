$592.89 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $598.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,401,983 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.99 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.