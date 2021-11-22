64,549 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,584,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,338.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.71 on Monday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

