67,643 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arrival during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrival during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

ARVL stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.