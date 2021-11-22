$689.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $689.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.38 million to $693.80 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP opened at $116.94 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.