$689.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $689.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.38 million to $693.80 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP opened at $116.94 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.