$7.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report sales of $7.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.71 billion and the highest is $7.76 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $635.96 and a 200-day moving average of $562.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

