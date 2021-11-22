8,417 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $248.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

