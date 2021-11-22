$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $867.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $255.84 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $157.87 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

