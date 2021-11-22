$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $867.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $255.84 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $157.87 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.