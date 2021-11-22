88mph Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $39.56 or 0.00069470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $254,516.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 410,512 coins and its circulating supply is 392,794 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

