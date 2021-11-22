$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQB. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

